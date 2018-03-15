Swedish actress Alicia Vikander has revealed she once received a letter from a 12-year-old fan that was ''drenched in perfume''.
The 29-year-old actress - who is married to fellow Hollywood star Michael Fassbender - has revealed that the weirdest gift she's ever received from a fan came from a 12-year-old male admirer, who admitted she made him feel ''funny inside''.
Asked about her craziest fan encounter, the brunette beauty - who stars as Lara Croft in the new 'Tomb Raider' movie - explained: ''I got a letter from a 12-year-old boy once, which was drenched in perfume, and it said, 'I really like watching you up onscreen. It makes me feel funny inside.'''
Despite this, Alicia has also admitted to having behaved in a peculiar fashion in the presence of one of her own celebrity heroes, French actress Isabelle Huppert.
Asked if she's ever freaked out about meeting another celebrity, the Academy Award-winning star confessed to BuzzFeed: ''Yes, I have! I met Isabelle Huppert at the Oscars, and I was with one of my best girlfriends who was next to me, and she was like, 'Oh my God, you literally couldn't get a word out.' I was so nervous, but she was very sweet.
''She took my hand and I just took a few breaths before I got to tell her what a wonderful actress she is, and how much she's inspired me.''
Meanwhile, Alicia recently revealed her love for the 'Tomb Raider' video games, admitting she would lose track of time as she tried to navigate her way to the end.
The Swedish star said: ''I went back and played the rebooted [Lara Croft] games now, before making this film, and I was really excited.
''I guess it's because I hadn't been [playing] in a long time, but suddenly I looked down and eight hours had passed. And I was freaking out! I was like, 'I don't have eight hours.'
''That shows what a world it is. I kind of forgot about time. I really love it.''
