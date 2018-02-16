Alicia Vikander has admitted ''my breasts are not as pointy'' as the original Lara Croft, but she hopes to live up to her in other ways.
'The Danish Girl' actress plays the action hero in the upcoming movie reboot of 'Tomb Raider' and hopes her performance will make up for anything she is lacking in the chest department.
Alicia, 29, confessed during a recording of 'The Graham Norton Show': ''My breasts are not as pointy as the first Lara, but I had a clear vision of how I wanted to play her.
''I was a huge fan as a kid and whilst I was too scared to play the games when I was 10, I learnt all her moves.''
Lara Croft made her debut as busty archaeologist and adventurer in the original 'Tomb Raider' video game in 1996 and was first played on the big screen by Angelina Jolie in 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' in 2001.
Alicia admitted it took months of training to get in shape to portray the athletic heroine.
She revealed: ''It took about four months to get in shape and I had never lifted a thing with my arms
before - I did ballet - and the trainer told me I was really underdeveloped. I thought the muscles would stay forever, but after three weeks of no training I lost it all.''
Alicia - who married 40-year-old Michael Fassbender in Ibiza last October - also revealed she no longer has her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 'The Danish Girl', as it was too heavy to bring home in her suitcase.
She admitted: ''I only had one night with him. I decided he was too heavy to bring home in my hand luggage so my friend's daughter has him in her bedroom. I get updates with photos on what he's up to. I've been on the move for some time but I am going to get him soon and bring him home.''
'The Graham Norton Show' airs on Friday (16.02.18) on BBC One at 10.35pm.
