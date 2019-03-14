Alicia Vikander used to ''love'' high street and second-hand shopping.

The 30-year-old actress admits that when she was being raised by her single mother Maria Vikander in Gothenburg, Sweden, the world of high fashion felt ''very far away'' from her as they only had money ''for things purely functional'', however, she loved using her clothes as a tool to ''express who I am''.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said: ''My mum was an actress, and we never had the money for things that weren't purely functional. I remember when I bought my first magazine; it was a window into a world that seemed very far away from mine.

''I did a lot of high street and second-hand shopping. I loved having someone ask me where I got something, and I would say, 'I got it at H&M.' I enjoyed using my clothes as another tool to express who I am.''

Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière dressed Alicia for the red carpet when she promoted her 2015 drama film 'The Danish Girl' and the actress insisted that wearing the designer's creations feels like her ''armour'' that can protect her from the glare of fame.

Alicia - who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Gerda Wegener, the wife of transgender artist Lili Elbe - said: ''Nicolas is a risk taker. His work is fashion-forward but relatable. I feel cool and feminine in his clothes. They're like my armour.''

Nicolas added that the 'Tomb Raider' star has a ''strong sense of self and style'' and praised her for never compromising herself.

Nicolas, 47, said: ''Alicia has a strong sense of self and style. Her life and career have been on a very fast trajectory, and yet she has remained the same determined, confident, and beautiful young woman since the beginning.

''I am always impressed by people who don't make compromises. She can transform herself without betraying herself.''