Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander has revealed she sees similarities between herself and Lara Croft.
The 29-year-old actress stars as the iconic video game character in the new 'Tomb Raider' movie, replacing Angelina Jolie as the face of the franchise, and Alicia has revealed she can relate to particular aspects of her on-screen persona.
Asked about her character starting out as a normal girl living her life in London, she explained: ''Yeah, lost like most young people - myself included. That was something that I liked, that I wanted to cherish.
''Her dad had disappeared for seven years, and she hasn't really been able to properly mourn him due to not knowing what happened. They want her to take over from him and move back into the manor, but she just feels like she needs to find her own footing in the world and feels the pressure of not knowing what to do or what to become.
''But she's headstrong and she's clever. And so when she's thrown out on this adventure, she not only gets to learn more about her past and who she maybe is, but she also finds courage to embrace who she is.''
Alicia relished the opportunity to star in an action movie, but she's admitted she relied on stunt doubles to shoot certain scenes in the Roar Uthaug-directed film.
Asked whether she did all of her own stunts, the Swedish star told CNET.com: ''I tried to do [laughs] - as many of them as I could. And then you have an incredible team. I just stood there watching some of these stunt women that we had who, of course, kind of made sure that we can run all those stunts over and over again.
''But I always did try first and they helped me. It was important for me to really try and get up to a physical level so I would be able to do it.''
