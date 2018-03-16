Alicia Vikander was ''kidnapped'' by her friends for 24 hours so they could throw her a surprise bachelorette party.
Alicia Vikander was ''kidnapped'' by her friends for 24 hours.
The 'Light Between The Oceans' star was in Paris for the Louis Vuitton show when she got a message saying for her to come outside, only to find her friends waiting for her so they could throw her a surprise bachelorette party.
She told Marie Claire magazine: ''I was there [in Paris] for the Louis Vuitton show and suddenly got a text that says, 'Go out. We need you right now.' They kidnapped me for 24 hours!''
Meanwhile, Alicia - who tied the knot with Michael Fassbender last year - previously confessed she didn't speak to Michael when they first met at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014, and again after the BAFTA Awards shortly afterwards.
She said: ''The first two times we met, we didn't chat, we only danced.''
The pair are now living in Lisbon, Portugal and she revealed it was a place they discussed living in when they first met.
She added: ''When I met my husband three and a half years ago, he had mentioned he'd been to Lisbon and loved it, and I knew friends who were moving out there. And that was a time when I was just starting to feel really at home in London, but after Brexit I think I was like, 'Meh, you know what, I want to stay in Europe.'''
The couple are notoriously private about their relationship but Alicia previously admitted she found it ''easy'' to fall in love with the Hollywood star.
She said: ''I think we've made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us. It was very easy to unite, but that's quite personal.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) appears to be just an ordinary 21-year-old girl living in East...
With a sweeping, picturesque setting and emotive performances, this dramatic epic will appeal to moviegoers...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
The Light Between Oceans comes as a new drama film and sees the themes of...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...