'Tomb Raider' star Alicia Vikander has revealed she is happier than she's ever been after marrying actor Michael Fassbender in October 2017.
The 'Tomb Raider' actress and her husband - who have been dating since 2014 - tied the knot in October last year in a private ceremony in Ibiza, Spain, and she is excited about their life together.
Asked about their relationship by Vogue magazine, Alicia remained coy but said: ''I feel I'm more happy and content than I've ever been.''
The couple first met on the set of Derek Cianfrance's romantic period drama 'The Light Between Oceans' - in which they played married pair Elizabeth and Tom Sherbourne - and she would be happy to wok with him again if the right roles was offered to her.
The Swedish actress added: ''We had a great experience ... I think he's one of the absolute best actors I've worked with.
''Of course he'd done more films than me, but immediately when we started to work together he was so open to wanting me to chip in new ideas and thoughts. He would be like, 'I'm stuck; what should I do?' and I would say, 'You're asking me?'
''That was such a sweet thing ... Life is about a lot more than work, but if it's also your biggest passion, of course it's something you enjoy talking about.''
The 29-year-old star is currently looking to take her career to the next level after launching her own production company, Vikarious Film, and she wants to try her hand at writing and comedy.
The brunette beauty also conceded she feels more comfortable talking about her professional life, than her personal life.
On the subject of her professional life, she said: ''The happy-and-content thing, that's talking about my private life.''
