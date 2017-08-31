Alicia Vikander is hoping to be reunited with her Oscar award in the near future after she gave it to her friend last year to look after while she moved home.
The 28-year-old actress bagged the prestigious trophy in February 2016 after being chosen as the recipient of the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her role in 'The Danish Girl', in which she played painter Gerda Wegener, but, despite falling in love with the golden statuette, she was forced to part with it shortly after the ceremony as she asked her friend to look after it while she was moving home and she's yet to be reunited with it.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I haven't seen him since that night! I very recently moved into my new place and, because I've been away working so much, I gave him to a friend in Los Angeles. [My friend's] daughter has been sending me photos to prove she's taking good care of him. I love my little updates from her!''
Although she's set up home in London, Alicia is toying with the idea of sending the trophy back to her home in Gothenburg, Sweden, where she grew up rather than have it on display at her pad in the UK capital.
And it's hardly surprising that she wants to ship it back to her native country as she's probably got nowhere to store it having recently moved in with her boyfriend Michael Fassbender - who has several awards himself - following three years of dating.
A source said recently: ''Michael and Alicia have moved in together officially after she had to spend so much time in the UK filming the new 'Tomb Raider' movie. He'd never properly lived with a girlfriend before but they are seriously loved up. They have a lot of places they call home but this is the only place that is officially both of theirs.''
The couple prefer to keep their romance out of the public eye but Alicia did admit she found it ''easy'' to fall in love with the Hollywood star and is hoping to have a baby soon.
