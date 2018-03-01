Alicia Vikander didn't speak to Michael Fassbender when they first met.

The 'Tomb Raider' actress ''only danced'' with the 40-year-old actor - who she wed last October after three years together - when they came face-to-face at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014, and again after the BAFTA Awards shortly afterwards.

She said: ''The first two times we met, we didn't chat, we only danced.''

The 29-year-old Swedish actress recently moved to Lisbon, Portugal, with her spouse and revealed it was a place they discussed living in when they first met.

She told the new issue of Britain's ELLE magazine: ''When I met my husband three and a half years ago, he had mentioned he'd been to Lisbon and loved it, and I knew friends who were moving out there. And that was a time when I was just starting to feel really at home in London, but after Brexit I think I was like, 'Meh, you know what, I want to stay in Europe.' ''

Alicia can next be seen portraying Lara Croft in the 'Tomb Raider' reboot and she embarked on a tough exercise regime, as well as tucking into five meals a day, to bulk up for the role.

She explained: ''For three months before filming, I started every morning with an hour's workout. Then there was a lot of eating going on; I had to have five meals a day.

''I wanted Lara to be strong. I'm very petite myself, and I wanted the audience to find the action sequences plausible - to believe that she could do it, that she could lift herself up with her own bodyweight.''

