Alicia Vikander ''only danced'' with Michael Fassbender when they first met, and they didn't chat.
Alicia Vikander didn't speak to Michael Fassbender when they first met.
The 'Tomb Raider' actress ''only danced'' with the 40-year-old actor - who she wed last October after three years together - when they came face-to-face at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014, and again after the BAFTA Awards shortly afterwards.
She said: ''The first two times we met, we didn't chat, we only danced.''
The 29-year-old Swedish actress recently moved to Lisbon, Portugal, with her spouse and revealed it was a place they discussed living in when they first met.
She told the new issue of Britain's ELLE magazine: ''When I met my husband three and a half years ago, he had mentioned he'd been to Lisbon and loved it, and I knew friends who were moving out there. And that was a time when I was just starting to feel really at home in London, but after Brexit I think I was like, 'Meh, you know what, I want to stay in Europe.' ''
Alicia can next be seen portraying Lara Croft in the 'Tomb Raider' reboot and she embarked on a tough exercise regime, as well as tucking into five meals a day, to bulk up for the role.
She explained: ''For three months before filming, I started every morning with an hour's workout. Then there was a lot of eating going on; I had to have five meals a day.
''I wanted Lara to be strong. I'm very petite myself, and I wanted the audience to find the action sequences plausible - to believe that she could do it, that she could lift herself up with her own bodyweight.''
The new issue of Elle magazine is released on March 7.
Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) appears to be just an ordinary 21-year-old girl living in East...
With a sweeping, picturesque setting and emotive performances, this dramatic epic will appeal to moviegoers...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
The Light Between Oceans comes as a new drama film and sees the themes of...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...