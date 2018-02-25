Alicia Vikander could ''never compete'' with Angelina Jolie when it comes to playing Lara Croft.

The Swedish actress is taking on the role of adventuring archaeologist Lara Croft in the upcoming 'Tomb Raider' reboot - which is based on the video game franchise of the same name - but Alicia insists she isn't trying to ''copy'' the 42-year-old beauty's portrayal of the iconic character, who she played in two movies in 2001 and 2003.

Speaking to the UK issue of OK! magazine, Alicia said: ''I could never compete with what Angelina did. She made her into an icon because she is an icon.

''But this is our different interpretation, we're focused on the reboot of the game which came out a few years ago.

''It's the origin story - we're not trying to copy or reinvent what she did.''

And the 29-year-old actress - who is married to Michael Fassbender - admitted she was initially hesitant about taking on the project because Angelina was so synonymous with Lara.

She said: ''I was sceptical when they first spoke to me about it because why would you want to tinker with something already done? It's done.

''Even when I told my mum about the movie, she immediately said, 'Oh, that's the Angelina Jolie movie'. Yeah, she was great.''

Alicia has never met Angelina but she does look up to the 'Changeling' actress.

She said: ''I haven't [met her] but I'm an admirer or her and her career.

''I'm inspired by what she has achieved and if I could do half of what she's done, I would be so happy.

''She did a lot of varied, really complex character studies in these fantastic independents and moved on to these big blockbusters, and is now making her own movies, producing and directing.

''She's an inspiration to me and so many in this industry.''