Alicia Silverstone initially found stardom to be ''overwhelming''.

The 40-year-old actress become a world-famous figure following the release of the movie 'Clueless' in 1995, and Alicia took some time adjusting to her new-found status.

She explained: ''I was young and I thought it was really overwhelming and it was really intense.

''I did a bunch of movies, and then nine movies later, I did 'Clueless.' When it's like, 'That's Alicia Silverstone!,' everywhere I went, it was a lot for a little person. But then life goes on and you figure it out.''

However, Alicia has revealed the iconic movie was almost never made in the first instance.

Recalling the pre-production drama, Alicia told Variety: ''One studio said no to it, they didn't think anyone was interested in watching a movie about a young girl.

''Those people now kick themselves that they were not part of that film. They were like, 'We don't think anybody is going to care. It's not going to sell tickets.'''

But for Alicia, the movie ultimately transpired to be a life-changing moment, transforming her from a little-known actress into a worldwide star.

She said: ''Yes, it changed my life.''

Subsequent to 'Clueless', Alicia turned her attentions away from acting and towards activism.

On reflection, the blonde beauty says she is now similarly passionate about both of her interests.

Alicia explained: ''I sort of pushed it away and went another way. Now I realise I love both.''

In November, Alicia took off her clothes to campaign against wearing wool.

The actress stripped off as part of PETA's (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) I'd Rather Go Naked series to highlight animal abuse and the plight of those killed for their clothing over the past few decades.

Speaking about wool, she said: ''It's just so fast, the shearing process.

''[The sheep are] cut, they're harmed. They get very seriously wounded, and there's no care for them when they're wounded. It's just, 'Move on to the next.'''