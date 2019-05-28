Alicia Silverstone has urged K-Swiss to make their shoes cruelty free following the brand releasing a range of sneakers inspired by her movie 'Clueless'.

Last month, the footwear brand dropped a line of sports shoes based on the clothes that feature in the iconic 1995 coming-of-age film - in which Alicia stars as high-school student Cher Horowitz who turns her back on materialism - made up of two variations of its Classic VN sneaker, both featuring the iconic plaid print worn by Cher in the film.

However, the 42-year-old actress - who is a long-time vegan and advocate for animal rights - has now revealed that although she ''digs'' the sneakers, she wishes the company would ditch leather from its products.

Sharing a K-Swiss campaign video on Twitter, she wrote: ''@KSWISS Cher digs this look but wishes it was #CrueltyFree and made without leather (sic)''

The brand then responded to the critique insisting that certain shoes in their lines are ''100% cruelty free'' and that it's their ''top priority'' to make their entire range cruelty free in the future.

The company wrote: ''We are thrilled that Cher digs the look! We completely agree with you, the plaid shoe is 100% cruelty free, and this year we have new materials partners for our first four conscious, recycled, cruelty-free shoes. Every company MUST make this transition, and it's our top priority. (sic)''

The 'Crush' star previously insisted that she makes ''good, responsible'' choices when it comes to clothes shopping, and admits most of her wardrobe is made up of second-hand outfits or from eco-friendly brands.

She said: ''When I can't buy vintage, then I like to buy clothes that are new because there are companies that are making really good, responsible choices, and when that happens it's very exciting.

''So I like to buy clothes from those brands and support them. Most of my closet is secondhand or eco, but sometimes something else will slide in there that's not eco and not secondhand.''