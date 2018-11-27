Alicia Silverstone has agreed to pay $12,000 a month in spousal support to Chris Jarecki.
Alicia Silverstone has agreed to pay $12,000 a month in spousal support.
The 'Clueless' actress recently made a settlement agreement in her divorce from Chris Jarecki - the father of her seven-year-old son Bear - and it's emerged she will be paying out the huge sum until 31 January 2024.
According to court documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight', the payments will be made on the first of every month, but if Chris gets into a relationship and his ''housing costs'' are reduced by at least half ''as a result of [Jarecki] sharing a residence with any unrelated adult'' for five months out of a 12-month span, Alicia's financial commitment ''shall immediately terminate''.
The former couple have also agreed to share joint physical custody of their son and need to agree on an ''equal and fair'' custody schedule.
The date of their separation is listed in the documents as 15 March 2016, but they only announced their split in February this year, with the 42-year-old actress filing for divorce in May.
At the time of the divorce filing, a spokesperson for the 'Babysitter' actress - who began dating Chris in 1997 and got married eight years later - said the pair would always stay ''very close friends''.
The representative said: ''They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years.
''They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.''
Alicia cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for divorce.
The new court documents confirmed their marriage will officially be over on 7 December 2018.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
Greg Heffley is a bright young boy who is desperately tired of not having control...
Veronica enjoys a life of luxury with her rich husband, though work has never been...
Laura Pickler is the proud and doting wife of long-time butter carving champion Bob Pickler....
Stacey and Goody are two vampires cursed to remain young and beautiful forever after being...
Mopey, style-free filmmaking undermines what might have been an engaging coming-of-age movie. The bright cast...
George is a senior at a private high school in New York. He has never...
This summer sees the eagerly awaited big screen debut of 14 year old special agent...
Clearly, the Scooby-Doo franchise is geared toward kids; after all, it is a cartoon. Yet,...
Film musicals are a tough sell these days. It's either the annual Disney animation...