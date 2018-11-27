Alicia Silverstone has agreed to pay $12,000 a month in spousal support.

The 'Clueless' actress recently made a settlement agreement in her divorce from Chris Jarecki - the father of her seven-year-old son Bear - and it's emerged she will be paying out the huge sum until 31 January 2024.

According to court documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight', the payments will be made on the first of every month, but if Chris gets into a relationship and his ''housing costs'' are reduced by at least half ''as a result of [Jarecki] sharing a residence with any unrelated adult'' for five months out of a 12-month span, Alicia's financial commitment ''shall immediately terminate''.

The former couple have also agreed to share joint physical custody of their son and need to agree on an ''equal and fair'' custody schedule.

The date of their separation is listed in the documents as 15 March 2016, but they only announced their split in February this year, with the 42-year-old actress filing for divorce in May.

At the time of the divorce filing, a spokesperson for the 'Babysitter' actress - who began dating Chris in 1997 and got married eight years later - said the pair would always stay ''very close friends''.

The representative said: ''They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years.

''They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.''

Alicia cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for divorce.

The new court documents confirmed their marriage will officially be over on 7 December 2018.