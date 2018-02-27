Alicia Silverstone has split from her husband.

The 41-year-old actress has announced that she and Christopher Jarecki have decided to go their separate ways following 13 years of marriage, but they still ''love and respect each other'' and will co-parent their six-year-old son Bear Blu.

Alicia's representative told E! News: ''They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.''

The 'Clueless' star - who is a vegan - tied the knot with the S.T.U.N frontman in a beautiful ceremony in Lake Tahoe in California back in 2005 as their friends and family watched her walk down the aisle barefoot on the rocky beach.

She said at the time: ''It was so hard not to kiss him during the ceremony! I was going out of my mind,'' she said. ''So the kiss at the end was amazing.''

And the proposal was just as romantic as he waited for her on a wicker love seat.

Speaking about the proposal, Alicia said: ''He was waiting on our old wicker love seat, ring in hand, with the most beautiful proposal any best friend could ever give.''

Meanwhile, Alicia - who has tried to keep her relationship out of the public eye - recently admitted that she found it tough growing up in the spotlight.

She said: ''Being the most famous teenager in the world was uncomfortable, awkward and odd. There were good parts, too. I got to hang out with Bono in Ireland and go to a small private club with Mick Jagger. Or I could call up Woody Harrelson and go on a trip to Peru to save the rainforest together. Or when you're on an aeroplane and the flight attendant is extra kind to you and takes care of you because they're really a fan of your work. Those things were nice, but the hard part was being a kid - I was really young - and it was completely unnatural. There was a period in my life where there was so much upset and stress that I was trying to get out.''