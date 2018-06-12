Alicia Silverstone has revealed her seven-year-old son Bear was very confused when he watched her movie 'Clueless' recently and tried to smooch her after watching her make out on screen.
Alicia Silverstone's seven-year-old son kept trying to smooch her after he watched 'Clueless'.
The 41-year-old actress wanted her little boy Bear - whom she has with her estranged husband Christopher Jarecki - to see the hit 90s film, which sees her star as bratty teenager Cher, as it was being shown as a one-off on a huge outside screen at a cemetery in Los Angeles recently.
But the youngster paid more attention to the finer details than Alicia had anticipated as he left the screening and tried to slip his tongue into her mouth after watching her lock lips on screen.
Speaking on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on Monday (11.06.18), she said with a giggle: ''I took him to see it because it's at the L.A. Cemetery where they show it for 4,000 people.
''There were 4,000 people and this huge screen outdoors at night, in a cemetery, very romantic, and there were pillows and rosé.
''The one thing he took away from it, aside from all the things I was worried about, was he kept trying to French kiss me afterwards, which was very sweet.''
Stephen - looking very concerned - asked: ''And you said: 'That is not appropriate?' ''
But Alicia could see the funny side to her son's experimental kiss and replied: ''I just kept my mouth closed! That's what I did. And I just giggled. It's super sweet.''
Stephen said hesitantly: ''It is super sweet.''
After a brief moment's silence, Alicia queried: ''Yeah, are you worried?''
Stephen shot back: ''Nope.''
Realising how her description had come across, she explained: ''It's fine, he's not doing it anymore. That's what his takeaway was.''
