Alicia Silverstone's son didn't go through ''terrible twos and terrible threes.''

The 'Clueless' actress believes her eight-year-old son Bear is so well behaved because they live such a ''healthy lifestyle'' and she meets all of his needs.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, she said: ''Because of the healthy lifestyle that we lead, he didn't go through terrible twos and terrible threes. There wasn't really much of that. When you're really meeting their needs, and you really understand what they want and need ... I didn't find any of that. There [have been] moments where there were things we had to redirect and correct, of course, but it just wasn't the fight that you hear about. ... The most I have to say is, 'No thank you, Bear.' And he goes, 'Okay.' ... That's my reprimanding. And he's got it.''

The 43-year-old star's son reminds her to be ''absolutely present''.

She explained: ''I don't want to miss a moment of him, and I don't want him to feel like anything is more important than him ... he has the balance of knowing that Mommy has to work, and life is not revolving around him. It's not some kind of spoiled thing. It's just that when you love someone, you want to take them in and soak them in. And many of us didn't get that.

''If he starts to cry, I listen. If he's upset about something, I stop and I talk to him about it. You'd be surprised [at] how much [you notice] that other people don't.''

Meanwhile, Alicia raises Bear - whom she has with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki - on a strict vegan diet but she has insisted he isn't a fussy eater.

She said previously: ''I'm imagining that doesn't count as a picky eater. He eats kale pretty much almost every day. And he eats bok choy, and he eats cabbage and he has brown rice and quinoa.''