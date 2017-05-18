Alicia Silverstone has given her son a ''free pass'' to watch her new movie 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul'.

The 40-year-old actress has admitted her house is usually a ''no movies and TV family'' but she decided to change the rules when she took her six-year-old child Bear to see her in the comedy film because she believes the production is ''so funny and so sweet'', although she is ''mindful'' of what shows he views because she believes he is still ''too young'' to watch other blockbusters.

Speaking to ET Online about the production and watching it with the youngster - whom she has with husband and musician Christopher Jarecki - she said: ''I am. I think it will be fun when he gets older. Some things I've tried to show him and I'm like, 'Oh, it still feels [like] he's [too] young.' We're a pretty no movies and TV family, so I'm very mindful of what it is that he sees, but in this case, I'm in it. It has a free pass. The bottom line is, the movie is so funny and so sweet.''

The golden-haired beauty - who is known for playing Cher in 'Clueless' - has admitted she was a little ''nervous'' about taking Bear to the premiere and walking the red carpet.

She explained: ''It's really neat. I get a little [nervous], 'Is this a good idea?' You know, because you see the shyness. But I'm so happy. I love this movie. I took him to see it last week actually, for his birthday, we got to go see the movie and it was the first movie he saw in a movie theater.''

However, the star has revealed the experience went down a treat.

Silverstone recalled: ''Just even the part where, you know, the graphics come up and the movie is starting. That was so exciting. Just being here with him, spending time with him and sharing, 'This is what Mommy does. I know it's weird, but this is what Mommy does.'''

'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul' is released in cinemas on May 19.