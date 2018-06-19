Alicia Silverstone is ''super excited'' about dating following her split from estranged husband Christopher Jarecki.
The 41-year-old actress filed for divorce from the musician last month after 12 years of marriage, and whilst the break-up is still fresh, she's already diving back into the dating pool and ''loves'' meeting ''interesting'' new people - despite finding it ''confusing'' at times.
She said: ''I love it. Yes, I go on dates, and I find it very fascinating meeting interesting, intelligent, different people. I'm super excited about being available and open to whatever's next. Of course, there's tons about it that's confusing. I call my girlfriends and I'm like, 'What does this mean?'''
The 'Clueless' star has seven-year-old son Bear with Christopher, and has said that although the split is ''heartbreaking'', they're working together on co-parenting their tot.
She added: ''Obviously, it's heartbreaking. You don't ever think you'll be apart when you get married. All I can really say is that we'll co-parent Bear together, and this is completely a good thing for both of us.''
And for Alicia, part of her parenting technique is to remain open to allowing Bear to make his own decisions, including letting him eat non-vegan products despite being a vocal vegan herself.
She said: ''I'm really open to Bear being a little bit flexible out in the world. When he is with other kids who are eating regular pizza - if there's no vegan pizza, I want him to have the pizza. I know other vegans might not agree with that or think it's acceptable, but I don't care. I just try to always make sure that at some point in the day he gets some brown rice in him, some greens, and some beans. And if he does that, I feel good. You do the best you can.''
The 'American Woman' actress just wants her son to find ''passion in life''.
Speaking to Redbook magazine, she said: ''I hope most that he sees that Mommy's passionate about life, and maybe that will inspire him to find his passion in life and live it to the fullest.''
