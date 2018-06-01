Alicia Silverstone is ''doing great'' since filing for divorce.

The 41-year-old actress made her first public appearance since officially splitting from partner of 20 years, Christopher Jarecki, at the premiere of her new sitcom 'American Woman' in Los Angeles and has admitted feeling good.

Alicia told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm doing great. We love our son, [and] everything's good.''

The 'Clueless' actress and the musician and radio host - who have a seven-year-old son Bear Blu together - announced their split in March.

Alicia's representative said in a statement: ''They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.''

Alicia filed for divorce last week, citing irreconcilable differences, and legal documents revealed they have in fact been separated for two years, with the date of their split listed as March 15, 2016.

Spousal support will be based on a prenuptial agreement couple signed before their marriage.

The 'Book Club' star - who is a vegan - tied the knot with the S.T.U.N frontman in a beautiful ceremony in Lake Tahoe in California back in 2005, after eight years of dating, as their friends and family watched her walk down the aisle barefoot on the rocky beach.