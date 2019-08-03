Alicia Silverstone has credited veganism for her son's good behaviour.

The 42-year-old actress raises her eight-year-old son Bear on a vegan diet, and believes the animal-free lifestyle is the reason why she's ''never had to raise [her] voice'' to him.

She said: ''I've never had to raise my voice to Bear. I can just say 'No, thank you' and we respect each other and listen to each other. So much of that is because he's not ... a lot of it is the parenting, but a lot of it is the food. When your kid feels good, they act well.''

And although he follows a strict diet, Alicia - who has Bear with her ex-husband and musician Christopher Jarecki - insists her son isn't a fussy eater.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she added: ''I'm imagining that doesn't count as a picky eater. He eats kale pretty much almost every day. And he eats bok choy, and he eats cabbage and he has brown rice and quinoa.''

The 'Clueless' star's comments come after she previously claimed her son has never been sick, and said his vegan diet is the reason for his good health.

She said: ''He's never had to take medicine in his life.

''He can get sniffles and a runny nose but he's not down, he still goes to school. Two times in his life has he been like, 'Mommy I don't feel good,' and it was only for a few hours and he was back running around.''

Alicia also discussed how attitudes towards veganism have changed during her time in the entertainment business.

She said: ''I remember when I would go on David Letterman and go on Jay Leno and they'd be like 'Vegan?! What's a vegan?'

''And they would just make a whole fun riff on it because it was like I was an alien, no one was talking about being vegan on television.''