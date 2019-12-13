Alicia Keys is looking forward to being ''safe at home'' this Christmas.

The 'No One' hitmaker is counting down the days until the festive season swings around because she's excited about celebrating the magical occasion with her husband Swizz Beatz and their sons Egypt, nine, and Genesis, five, in private.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, she said: ''I love to just chill at home. I think that's kinda what the holidays are about in a lot of ways, just having it become more quiet. I personally love the comfort of just being with your friends and family and safe at home. That's what I'm looking forward to.''

The 38-year-old singer is also a step-mother to the rapper's older children Prince, 19, Kasseem, 13, and Nicole, 11 - whom he has by three different women - and loves the way parenthood has made her assess and evaluate herself.

She explained: ''Motherhood, I find, makes you look at yourself in a way that is a mirror like no other that you've been presented with before.

''I think [motherhood] is equally as challenging as it is rewarding and I think that's part of the reward. You have to really look at yourself.

''Seeing them being empathetic and having these character traits that you're hoping that you're sharing with them and they're receiving.''

And Alicia's quiet Christmas is to be expected given that she has a busy New Year with hosting the Grammy Awards for the second year in a row on January 27.

She said recently: She said: ''I know what I normally feel in that room, which is left out and a little bit uncomfortable. I wanted to create this lovefest where we could celebrate each other's greatness and just have fun.

''We're all trying to make our way through a very chaotic time, and we all just need a little celebration -- to feel like we're with friends, like somebody actually cares.''