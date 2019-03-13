Alicia Keys is set to release a new memoir entitled 'More Myself', which will be published through Oprah Winfrey's book imprint An Oprah Book.
Alicia Keys is set to release a new memoir.
The 'Girl on Fire' singer will publish her book, titled 'More Myself', through Oprah Winfrey's book imprint An Oprah Book in November this year, and has described the upcoming title as ''part autobiography, and part narrative documentary.''
In a statement, the 38-year-old star said of the book: ''I couldn't be more ecstatic to share this part of my journey so far and all the ways I am continuously learning to honour my truth. Alongside my sister, mentor, and friend Oprah, this book is one of the most exciting chapters yet.''
Oprah, meanwhile, is equally thrilled about the upcoming tome, and says she's ''honoured'' that Alicia reached out to her to get the book published.
She said in a press release: ''I could feel the power of Alicia's presence even before she belted out the first soulful notes of the lyrics that made her famous - 'I keep on fallin' in and out of love with you.' I knew she had all those sparkling qualities that make stars shine. More important, Alicia has navigated the spotlight and pressures of fame while retaining a humble and beautiful spirit. I am honoured she chose to share her personal story through my imprint.''
'More Myself' will explore Alicia's journey to stardom in her own words, as well as including recollections from the most important people in her life, such as her husband Swizz Beatz and their two sons, eight-year-old Egypt and four-year-old Genesis.
The book will be released on November 5 2019.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
With a jazz musician for a father, Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones grew up in...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
Watch the trailer for The Secret Life Of BeesThe Secret Life Of Bees is based...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
The Nanny DiariesReleased 12 Oct 2007Trailernew clipSet in Manhattan and Starring Scarlett Johansson (Lost in...
Somewhere between Mary Poppins and Sex and the City lies The Nanny Diaries, an adaptation...
A double-decker, monster-man sandwich of a movie with all the condiments dripping off and the...
Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) is a Vegas card sharp come gangster and former member...