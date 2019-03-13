Alicia Keys is set to release a new memoir.

The 'Girl on Fire' singer will publish her book, titled 'More Myself', through Oprah Winfrey's book imprint An Oprah Book in November this year, and has described the upcoming title as ''part autobiography, and part narrative documentary.''

In a statement, the 38-year-old star said of the book: ''I couldn't be more ecstatic to share this part of my journey so far and all the ways I am continuously learning to honour my truth. Alongside my sister, mentor, and friend Oprah, this book is one of the most exciting chapters yet.''

Oprah, meanwhile, is equally thrilled about the upcoming tome, and says she's ''honoured'' that Alicia reached out to her to get the book published.

She said in a press release: ''I could feel the power of Alicia's presence even before she belted out the first soulful notes of the lyrics that made her famous - 'I keep on fallin' in and out of love with you.' I knew she had all those sparkling qualities that make stars shine. More important, Alicia has navigated the spotlight and pressures of fame while retaining a humble and beautiful spirit. I am honoured she chose to share her personal story through my imprint.''

'More Myself' will explore Alicia's journey to stardom in her own words, as well as including recollections from the most important people in her life, such as her husband Swizz Beatz and their two sons, eight-year-old Egypt and four-year-old Genesis.

The book will be released on November 5 2019.