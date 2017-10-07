Alicia Keys thinks 'Fallin' ''defied all genres'' of music and didn't have a ''place'' on the radio, which is why she has praised record producer Clive Davis for supporting her.
Alicia Keys thinks 'Fallin' ''defied all genres'' of music.
The 36-year-old singer released the hit record in 2001, but the star was apprehensive about the track because she didn't think it would ''have a place'' on the radio.
Speaking about her career in a documentary named 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives', which is based on the 85-year-old record producer, she said: ''People really liked 'Fallin.' But it defied all genres. It didn't have a place at radio.''
And the brunette beauty - who has sons Egypt, six, and Genesis, two, with her husband Swizz Beatz - has revealed when she first signed to Columbia Records people did not ''understand'' her style of music, and she was forced to find the support elsewhere if she wanted to pursue a career in the industry.
She explained: ''And at 16, I was signed by Columbia Records. The people at Columbia really didn't understand what I was doing. My manager at the time, he was like, 'If they don't get you, then let's find somebody that does.'''
The 'If I Ain't Got You' hitmaker has revealed the music mogul soon came to her aid and helped her to make her big break, which she will ''never forget''.
She explained: ''I'll never forget meeting Clive. I remember him being really appreciative and celebratory of the fact that I was my own artist. And I remember feeling so inspired.''
Alicia - who has received 15 Grammy Awards, nine Billboard Music gongs and seven BET honours during her career - has praised Clive for believing in her and her talent, and helping her to become an established artist.
Speaking about the businessman, she said: ''[Davis] knew that if people could lay their eyes on me, if they could see what he saw, then they would see what he saw.''
The 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives' will be available on iTunes on Friday (13.10.17).
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
With a jazz musician for a father, Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones grew up in...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
Watch the trailer for The Secret Life Of BeesThe Secret Life Of Bees is based...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
The Nanny DiariesReleased 12 Oct 2007Trailernew clipSet in Manhattan and Starring Scarlett Johansson (Lost in...
Somewhere between Mary Poppins and Sex and the City lies The Nanny Diaries, an adaptation...
A double-decker, monster-man sandwich of a movie with all the condiments dripping off and the...
Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) is a Vegas card sharp come gangster and former member...