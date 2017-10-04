Alicia Keys has provided the vocals for Tiffany & Co's new campaign Believe In Love, which has seen her record an a capella version of her track 'No One'.
The 36-year-old singer has partnered with the luxury brand and as part of her collaboration with the label the brunette beauty has recorded an a capella version of her 2007 hit single 'No One', which will be the soundtrack to their Believe in Love campaign.
And the musician is ''proud'' she has teamed up with the company for their ''beautiful'' advertisement.
Speaking about her latest venture, the 'Fallin' hitmaker said: ''Love and commitment is as unique and individual as we are, and every relationship deserves to be recognised and celebrated. We need more love than ever right now, and I'm proud to lend my voice to something beautiful that is so true to the spirit of my music.''
The Tiffany & Co commercial ''honours commitment'' and features a ''diversity of real couples''.
In a statement about the commercial, it read: ''[The campaign] honours commitment in its many forms and features a diversity of real couples in intimate, personal gestures that capture the emotional connection of each couple.''
And Alicia has admitted she is ''even more in love'' with her husband Swizz Beatz - whose real name is Kasseem Dean - every day.
Speaking previously about her partner, with who she has sons Egypt, six, and two-year-old Genesis with, she gushed: ''We've been married for 7 years today and I'm like SO excited!!!!!
''We're even more in love, more full of potential and more excited about our future. We look at each other with the wonder of a child and I'm in awe of us everyday!
''I'm proud of the love we emanate and share with all we connect with and I can't wait for every day of the rest of our lives!! Thank you for showing me what love freedom feels like. Here's to endless blessings, growth, communication and Bliss! #deananniversary #7 #love#loveuniverse (sic).''
