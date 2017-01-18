Music star Alicia Keys has claimed she's felt ''more confident'' since she stopped listening to outside influences.
Alicia Keys has felt ''more confident'' since she stopped listening to outside influences and started listening to herself.
The 35-year-old star has barely worn make-up over the last 12 months and has revealed she resents having been expected to meet ''ridiculously high'' expectations in terms of her appearance.
Alicia explained: ''Whatever mode of expression that empowers you, that's what you should do. What I am not down for is this ridiculously high, unrealistic expectation about appearance that we as women are held to.''
Ironically, Alicia thinks there is a beauty attached to people who are less image-conscious than the norm.
The 'Girl on Fire' hitmaker told Allure magazine: ''I think there's something really beautiful about what resonates from within us. One thing I've heard more than ever is this glow that people refer to that I have. I kind of recognise that glow because I've begun to listen to myself inside.
''And I think there's something really powerful that happens when you start to listen to yourself. It makes you feel more aware. In touch. More confident.
''I'm not more confident because I think I'm better than, but because I've been hearing myself more, listening to myself more. And that's taken a little minute to arrive at that place.
''But there's definitely something powerful about the way your inner feels that reflects on the outer, on your skin. That, to me, is real beauty.''
However, Alicia admitted it took her more than a decade to come to the realisation that she was happier without make-up.
She shared: ''I started at 20 years old in this ridiculously invasive world in which everyone covered me in make-up and then threw me under tons of lights, so I'd sweat for two or three hours.
''It took me so long to finally say, 'Whoa! Who am I under there?' That is just my own personal quest.''
The actor had an important goal after Paul Walker's death.
Trump's unexpected presidential election victory has caused U2 to re-think a number of their songs for their upcoming 14th album, they say.
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
With a jazz musician for a father, Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones grew up in...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
Watch the trailer for The Secret Life Of BeesThe Secret Life Of Bees is based...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
The Nanny DiariesReleased 12 Oct 2007Trailernew clipSet in Manhattan and Starring Scarlett Johansson (Lost in...
Somewhere between Mary Poppins and Sex and the City lies The Nanny Diaries, an adaptation...
A double-decker, monster-man sandwich of a movie with all the condiments dripping off and the...
Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) is a Vegas card sharp come gangster and former member...