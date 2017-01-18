Alicia Keys has felt ''more confident'' since she stopped listening to outside influences and started listening to herself.

The 35-year-old star has barely worn make-up over the last 12 months and has revealed she resents having been expected to meet ''ridiculously high'' expectations in terms of her appearance.

Alicia explained: ''Whatever mode of expression that empowers you, that's what you should do. What I am not down for is this ridiculously high, unrealistic expectation about appearance that we as women are held to.''

Ironically, Alicia thinks there is a beauty attached to people who are less image-conscious than the norm.

The 'Girl on Fire' hitmaker told Allure magazine: ''I think there's something really beautiful about what resonates from within us. One thing I've heard more than ever is this glow that people refer to that I have. I kind of recognise that glow because I've begun to listen to myself inside.

''And I think there's something really powerful that happens when you start to listen to yourself. It makes you feel more aware. In touch. More confident.

''I'm not more confident because I think I'm better than, but because I've been hearing myself more, listening to myself more. And that's taken a little minute to arrive at that place.

''But there's definitely something powerful about the way your inner feels that reflects on the outer, on your skin. That, to me, is real beauty.''

However, Alicia admitted it took her more than a decade to come to the realisation that she was happier without make-up.

She shared: ''I started at 20 years old in this ridiculously invasive world in which everyone covered me in make-up and then threw me under tons of lights, so I'd sweat for two or three hours.

''It took me so long to finally say, 'Whoa! Who am I under there?' That is just my own personal quest.''