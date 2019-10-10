Alicia Keys has found it hard recently to view highly of herself as she's battling with self-esteem issues.
Alicia Keys has been battling some ''self-worth issues.''
The 'No One' hitmaker revealed during her friend Jada Pinkett Smith's recent 'Red Table Talk' episode on Facebook that she's struggling with self-esteem recently and has got into the ''bad habit'' of seeing herself as a failure.
Speaking to Jada, her daughter Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Alicia said: ''I've been battling what I realise is potentially some self-worth issues because for whatever reason I'm feeling like I'm not deserving of greatness.
''And I've been smooshing it down for so long that it's become a habit, a bad habit.''
The 38-year-old singer's decision to open up about her inner thoughts comes just one month before she's set to release her memoir titled 'More Myself', through Oprah Winfrey's book imprint An Oprah Book, in November.
She said recently: ''I couldn't be more ecstatic to share this part of my journey so far and all the ways I am continuously learning to honour my truth. Alongside my sister, mentor, and friend Oprah, this book is one of the most exciting chapters yet.
Oprah, meanwhile, is equally thrilled about the upcoming tome, and said she's ''honoured'' that Alicia reached out to her to get the book published.
She explained: ''I could feel the power of Alicia's presence even before she belted out the first soulful notes of the lyrics that made her famous - 'I keep on fallin' in and out of love with you.' I knew she had all those sparkling qualities that make stars shine. More important, Alicia has navigated the spotlight and pressures of fame while retaining a humble and beautiful spirit.
''I am honoured she chose to share her personal story through my imprint.''
'More Myself' will explore Alicia's journey to stardom in her own words, as well as including recollections from the most important people in her life, such as her husband Swizz Beatz and their two sons, Egypt, eight, and Genesis, four.
The book will be released on November 5, 2019.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
With a jazz musician for a father, Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones grew up in...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
Watch the trailer for The Secret Life Of BeesThe Secret Life Of Bees is based...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
The Nanny DiariesReleased 12 Oct 2007Trailernew clipSet in Manhattan and Starring Scarlett Johansson (Lost in...
Somewhere between Mary Poppins and Sex and the City lies The Nanny Diaries, an adaptation...
A double-decker, monster-man sandwich of a movie with all the condiments dripping off and the...
Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) is a Vegas card sharp come gangster and former member...