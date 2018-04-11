Alicia Keys wants her sons - Egypt, seven, and Genesis, three - to grow up thinking everyone is equal, irrespective of race or gender.
The 'If I Ain't Got You' hitmaker - who has Egypt, seven, and Genesis, three, with her husband Swizz Beatz - wants her children to have the ''pride of their history and their ancestry''.
She told Variety's Power of Women issue: ''I want [my sons] to grow up in a world where they would never think twice that boys are better than girls - or that black is better than white. And yet I also want them to have the pride of their history and their ancestry, because when we know our individuality we can really have empathy and feel strong.''
Meanwhile, Alicia previously revealed she is ''even more in love'' with her husband every day.
Alongside a picture of the couple, to mark their seventh wedding anniversary, Alicia wrote: ''@therealswizzz We've been married for 7 years today and I'm like SO excited!!!!! We're even more in love, more full of potential and more excited about our future. We look at each other with the wonder of a child and I'm in awe of us everyday! I'm proud of the love we emanate and share with all we connect with and I can't wait for every day of the rest of our lives!! Thank you for showing me what love freedom feels like. Here's to endless blessings, growth, communication and Bliss! #deananniversary #7 #love#loveuniverse (sic).''
Alongside a collage of images capturing intimate moments the pair have shared with one another, Swizz Beatz added: ''7 years ago today Magic was made I can't believe time move so fast when you're having fun and staying young with love 100 plus more years to go inshallah thank you @aliciakeys for 7 years of love and support our kids are also very lucky to have you #Deansanniversary #7 (sic).''
