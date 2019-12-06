Alicia Keys wants to make the Grammy Awards a ''lovefest'' with a welcoming atmosphere.
Alicia Keys wants to make the Grammy Awards a ''lovefest''.
The 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker is set to return as host for the second year in a row at the 2020 ceremony and is drawing on her own experiences as a guest at the event to work on creating a welcoming atmosphere.
She said: ''I know what I normally feel in that room, which is left out and a little bit uncomfortable. I wanted to create this lovefest where we could celebrate each other's greatness and just have fun.
''We're all trying to make our way through a very chaotic time, and we all just need a little celebration -- to feel like we're with friends, like somebody actually cares.
The 38-year-old star will be relieved to have more time to prepare for the 2020 ceremony as she was drafted in at the last minute for this year's show.
She told Billboard magazine: ''It was last minute. [The Academy] knew they were looking for a new host. I don't think they expected it to be an artist. I want to say it was November, so it was pretty fast to pull together.
''We were like, 'This is either going to be really bad or really good.' Fortunately, it was a beautiful thing. I was like, 'I'm never doing that again.' And then they're like, 'But we really want you to do it again.'''
Alicia is hoping to present the ceremony as a modern day variety show.
Asked what she's looking to for inspiration, she said: ''People who have created these beautiful variety-style shows, like Carol Burnett, or Sammy Davis Jr., or Dean Martin. Nobody does that anymore.
''They had this cool mixture of musician and artist and comedian, so it mixed all of these worlds together in this casual [way], while they're holding, like, a whiskey. I want to see how to modernise that.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
With a jazz musician for a father, Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones grew up in...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
Watch the trailer for The Secret Life Of BeesThe Secret Life Of Bees is based...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
The Nanny DiariesReleased 12 Oct 2007Trailernew clipSet in Manhattan and Starring Scarlett Johansson (Lost in...
Somewhere between Mary Poppins and Sex and the City lies The Nanny Diaries, an adaptation...
A double-decker, monster-man sandwich of a movie with all the condiments dripping off and the...
Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) is a Vegas card sharp come gangster and former member...