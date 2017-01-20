Alicia Keys is spearheading a new movement urging young Americans to protect their "core freedoms".
An hour-long programme, backed by the singer and her partners at social justice organisation We Are Here, will air online in America on Friday just after the country's new leader Donald Trump is sworn in as President.
Singer Van Jones, Mark Ruffalo, Common, Zoe Kravitz, and Taraji P. Henson will also feature in the star-studded Facebook Live Inauguration Day campaign, titled We Are Here.
A spokesman for the initiative says, "We will rally Millennial America around the core freedoms protected by the First Amendment... The event will feature elected officials, celebrities and citizens and is meant to empower young people to speak up and fight for the issues they believe in."
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
With a jazz musician for a father, Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones grew up in...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
Watch the trailer for The Secret Life Of BeesThe Secret Life Of Bees is based...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
The Nanny DiariesReleased 12 Oct 2007Trailernew clipSet in Manhattan and Starring Scarlett Johansson (Lost in...
Somewhere between Mary Poppins and Sex and the City lies The Nanny Diaries, an adaptation...
A double-decker, monster-man sandwich of a movie with all the condiments dripping off and the...
Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) is a Vegas card sharp come gangster and former member...