An hour-long programme, backed by the singer and her partners at social justice organisation We Are Here, will air online in America on Friday just after the country's new leader Donald Trump is sworn in as President.

Singer Van Jones, Mark Ruffalo, Common, Zoe Kravitz, and Taraji P. Henson will also feature in the star-studded Facebook Live Inauguration Day campaign, titled We Are Here.

A spokesman for the initiative says, "We will rally Millennial America around the core freedoms protected by the First Amendment... The event will feature elected officials, celebrities and citizens and is meant to empower young people to speak up and fight for the issues they believe in."