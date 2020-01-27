Alicia Keys dedicated the 62nd Grammy Awards to basketball legend Kobe Bryant following his death on Sunday (26.01.20).

The 39-year-old singer - who hosted the annual awards bash at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers - opened the ceremony with a heartfelt tribute to the sporting icon, who passed away aged 41 after a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

She said: ''Here we are together on music's biggest night, celebrating our artists that do it best, but, to be honest with you were all feeling crazy sadness right now, because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero.

''And we're literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built.

''Right now, Kobe and his family and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirits, in our hearts, in our prayers, they're in this building.

''I would like everybody to take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support with their families.''

She later added: ''I know how much Kobe loved music, so we got to make this a celebration in his honour.''

Lizzo also paid tribute to the late sports star, opening the show with a performance of her ballad 'Cuz I Love You'.

Prior to her performance, the chart-topping singer told the star-studded crowd at the Staples Center: ''Tonight is for you, Kobe.''

Meanwhile, pop star Billie Eilish - who grew up in Los Angeles - admitted she was struggling to come to terms with the news of Bryant's death.

She shared: ''I genuinely thought it wasn't real. I was in the green room ... and I was like, 'Oh that has to be fake'.

''Everybody knew Kobe. Everybody. It's genuinely unbelievable. I feel like anything I say is not enough for what's going on.''