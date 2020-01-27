New York-born singer Alicia Keys called on artists to ''refuse the old system'' as she hosted the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
The 39-year-old star made reference to the controversy surrounding the Recording Academy's recent politics - which has prompted accusations of sexism and voting irregularities - as she hosted the show at the Staples Center.
Alicia told the crowd at the glitzy ceremony: ''I'm proud to be here. And I'm proud to be here and feel the energy of the artists.
''It's a new decade. We can reuse the negative energy. We refuse the old system, we want to be respected in our diversity.''
The controversy Alicia referred to centres on Deborah Dugan - the former CEO of the Recording Academy, the body that oversees the Grammy Awards - who recently filed a discrimination lawsuit against her former employer.
In her 46-page legal complaint, she alleged sexual misconduct, gender discrimination, and corruption in the Academy.
Amid the ongoing controversy, Alicia expressed her desire for change - but she also insisted that the Grammys should be used to shine a light on the power and influence of music.
The New York-born singer explained: ''Tonight we want to celebrate the people, the artists who put themselves on the line.''
Hailing the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Ariana Grande, Alicia added: ''You see us. We're unstoppable. Celebrating the music, because I know how much Kobe [Bryant, who passed away on Sunday] loved music. So we've got to make this a celebration in his honour. He would want us to keep the vibrations hot.''
Alicia also insisted she was determined the ''bad guys'' wouldn't win.
She said: ''We unite in spite of what went on this week. Music changes the world. It's when people do nothing that the bad guys win.''
