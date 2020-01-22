Alicia Keys has announced dates for her first major tour in seven years.

The 'No One' hitmaker is set to make her long-awaited return to the stage this year when she hits the road for back-to-back dates across Europe and North America throughout the summer months for 'Alicia - The World Tour'.

The 38-year-old singer will kick off her tour in Dublin, Ireland, before making her way to London's O2 Arena, followed by dates in Paris, Berlin, Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and her hometown of New York City.

She is expected to play a mixture of new material - including her latest single 'Underdog' - as well as some of her biggest hits from the last 20 years such as 'Fallin'', 'My Boo (featuring Usher)', 'Girl on Fire', and 'If I Ain't Got You'.

The announcement comes just hours after the brunette beauty announced to fans that her forthcoming seventh studio album 'ALICIA' is set to be released worldwide on March 20, via RCA Records.

It's set to be a busy year for Alicia as not only has she got new music and tour on the way, but she's also set to host the 2020 Grammy Awards again.

She said in a statement last year: ''At first, I did think [this] year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host. [This] year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.''

The 62nd Grammys will take place on January 26 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets for 'Alicia - The World Tour' will go on sale on Monday January 27 at 10am through Ticketmaster .

The full 2020 UK and Ireland tour dates for 'Alicia - The World Tour' are as follows;

Friday June 5 - 3Arena, Dublin

Sunday June 7 - Manchester Arena, Manchester

Monday June 8 - Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

Wednesday June 10 - The O2, London