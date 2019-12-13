Alicia Keys ''admires'' Billie Eilish for showing people it's OK to be ''comfortable'' in yourself.
The 'No One' hitmaker has praised the 'bad guy' singer for being such a role model to women and men everywhere.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I just feel like there was such a genuine love between us, for real, no bulls**t and it came across. And I think people adore her so much and she's really showing people how it looks to be comfortable being yourself, and I admire her for that. And we were able to just connect and bond and it just feels like a blessing.''
Meanwhile, Billie previously admitted she is ''genuinely terrified to turn 18'' as she has some concerns that potential haters could come out of the woodwork and make their feelings known once she isn't a child anymore.
She said: ''I forget I am 17 sometimes. I am genuinely terrified to turn 18. Even though I looked forward to turning 18 my whole life, I just think people are going to be like, 'And here is all the hate we feel.' It's okay, though - I'm excited to turn 18.''
And Billie can't believe how lucky she is but feels she is ''living someone else's life''.
She said: ''I feel like I'm living someone else's life. For real. Man, I don't even, like, I don't even know. The things I get to do are so beyond anything that I ever thought I would even be close to. Honestly, I can't tell you how much I'm enjoying it. I'm enjoying myself and grateful for it, and have just been happy in it. Which is good for me and new for me to be happy.''
