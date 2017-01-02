Alicia Douvall's bum implants have had a negative impact on her ''sex life''.

The 36-year-old former glamour model is no stranger to going under the knife after having had over a reported 300 surgical procedures to enhance her face, breasts, waist, buttocks and feet, but now says the implants in her bum are hindering her sex life, as well as being dangerous to her health.

She said: ''A surgeon has said you can't go on like that forever. No one knows what the effect of silicone in your body is but I did research on it. There is a type of cancer it can cause as well as ME, thyroid problems, all sorts of things.

''There have been cases of people illegally injecting silicone into their body and they've died.

''There are certain sex things I wouldn't do because of my implants -- I'm worried about all of my implants during sex. It definitely makes an impact on your sex life, it changes things.

''Men think those implants are there for their pleasure but it's 'look but don't touch'.''

And the star - who has reportedly spent over £1 million on surgical enhancements - says that the implants have always left her ''in pain'', and she can no longer do anything that ''requires [her] to sit down''.

She added: ''From the day I had them I've been in pain and it gets worse each day. I can't go to the cinema, I can't go to the theatre, anything that requires me to sit down. I can sit down for 15 to 20 minutes, max.

''I don't go on Thorpe Park rides, for instance, I don't even do squats because I'm worried about my butt implants.''

Despite her concerns about the implants, Alicia says she won't have them removed because she doesn't want ''a baggy bum''.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''No surgeon will operate on me, not one. They will only remove the implants, not replace them. If I have them removed I'll have a baggy bum.''