Alicia Douvall has revealed her butt implants could kill her because they are leaking silicone into her body.

The former glamour model has spent £1.5 million on 350 cosmetic procedures in the last 20 years due to her body dysmorphia - an anxiety-related condition which causes the person to have a distorted view of their own figure and looks.

Alicia recently discovered that one of her procedures to increase the size of her rear could prove to be fatal as her implants are poisoning her body, but remarkably the busty babe isn't sure if she wants to have the operation to have them removed.

After revealing her butt implants have leaked during an appearance on 'Loose Women' on Thursday (22.12.16), she then said: ''It's not as black and white as that (having them taken out). I do think just get them taken out, but then I'd be left with a saggy flat bum.''

Her admission she was unsure about having them removed, prompted panellist Jane Moore to exclaim: ''That's not a dilemma, that's a no brainer ... You'd be alive!''

Jane's fellow panellists Martine McCutcheon, Andrea Mclean and Gloria Hunniford also urged her to go under the knife to have them out but Alicia, 37, remained unconvinced.

She said: ''I don't want surgery ever again - there are so many complications.''

Alicia - who has had 16 boob jobs seven operations on her nose - was joined on the programme by her daughter Georgia who is desperate for her to have the implants removed.

Georgia said: ''I want her to have them out. I've been all the time saying, 'Don't have any more surgery.' ''

Georgia also vowed to ''never'' have plastic surgery herself.