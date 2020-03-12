Alice In Chains star Jerry Cantrell has confirmed a long-awaited solo album is currently in the works.
The 53-year-old musician hasn't released a solo album since 2002's 'Degradation Trip' - but he's now taken to Instagram to confirm that his first LP in almost 20 years is currently in the works.
Alongside a series of behind-the-scenes studio snaps, Jerry wrote: ''It's time to make the Raawwwkkk !!! (sic)''
Jerry - who released his debut solo album, 'Boggy Depot', in 1998 - suggested earlier this year that a new solo project could be in the works.
He teased at the time: ''There's gonna be some cool things happening this year.
''I've already done a couple of shows in L.A. in December with a great group of friends. My friend helped me put together a really cool group of people, and we did a couple of solo shows.''
Jerry still regards Alice In Chains as his ''first love'' - but he's also relished the experience of making and performing his solo material.
He said: ''I've been in this band, in Alice in Chains since 1987, so 33 years.
''And that's always been my first love and my commitment, but I did have the opportunity to make a couple of solo records, and since we started the band back up, I really didn't have the opportunity to revisit that.''
Jerry explained that in the short term, he'll be focusing his attention on his solo work.
He shared: ''I'm working on a new record myself. When I'm with Alice, I'm with Alice, and that takes the majority of my time.''
