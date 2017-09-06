Alice Eve is to star in 'Green Olds'.

The 35-year-old actress will appear alongside Thomas Haden Church and Finn Wittrock in the comedy thriller movie, which will see Max Mayer directing.

Mayer told Variety: ''I look forward with great joy to working with such a dynamically gifted team to tell a story I find so darkly funny, compelling, and emotionally truthful.''

Dallas Mitchell Brennan has written the script for the forthcoming film, which will tell the story of a man who finds himself involved in a love triangle with a married couple.

George Parra, Michael Goodin, Dallas Brennan, Chris Gilligan, and Rabinder Sira will produce the project, and Kirk D'Amico and Josh Monkarsh will executive produce the movie.

Eve is currently filming heist comedy film 'The Brits Are Coming' alongside Uma Thurman, Tim Roth and Parker Posey.

The movie tells the story of a jewel heist planned by Harriet and Peter Fox - who are played by Thurman and Roth - after they escape from gangster Ivanka, who is played by Maggie Q.

Eve recently starred in crime thriller movie 'Criminal' alongside Kevin Costner, Gal Gadot, Tommy Lee Jones and Gary Oldman.

The 35-year-old actress was recently involved in an incident which could've been part of a film's plot when her plane plunged 2,000ft.

The 'Star Trek: Into Darkness' star was flying from London to South Africa when her flight was hit by severe turbulence, leaving her shaken but unhurt.

She said: ''The flight dropped 2,000 ft - the pilot said it was the worst turbulence he had seen in his 35 years in the sky.

''There was a lot of screaming and a few people were hurt.''