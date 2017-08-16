Alice Cooper is concerned by the state of rock music.

The 69-year-old icon has admitted to being worried about the future direction of the genre, saying young rockers are far too ''introverted'' for his liking.

He explained: ''It concerns me that even the rock bands that are out there are very introverted.

''The young rock bands don't wanna be outlaws - they don't have any swagger on stage.

''I mean, if I was 18 years old and I'm in a rock band I would wanna show my stuff up there! Young bands seem to be very introverted about that.''

Alice argued that the rockers of today are markedly different to the artists of his generation.

He said, too, that younger performers are failing to stage a real show for their fans.

Speaking to KSHE radio station, Alice shared: ''You know, GUNS N' ROSES, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith ... We came up in an age when you had to compete with Mick Jagger. And Mick Jagger was the king of swagger.

''That's the way I've always looked at it. Give the audience a great show. You're in the most exciting music in the world, give them a show!

''And that just doesn't seem to exist with young bands.''

What's more, Alice admitted to being baffled by the attitude of younger acts.

He added: ''I don't get it. I think that it will be a retro thing.

''I think young bands will start getting tired of being introverted.''