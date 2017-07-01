Alice Cooper wants his band Hollywood Vampires to play Glastonbury.

The 69-year-old shock rocker, who makes up one third of the American rock supergroup alongside actor Johnny Depp and Aerosmith's Joe Perry, is keen to get the band a slot on stage at the world renowned festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the O2 Silver Clef Awards at London's Grosvenor House Hotel about the possibility, the 'Poison' hitmaker said: ''I would love to. I would love to bring a little vampirism to Glastonbury. I'm just saying, we're open to it. The Alice Cooper show might scare everyone to death but the Vampires I think would be OK.''

'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Depp, 54, is no stranger to Glastonbury, having already performed a surprise warm up with Kris Kristofferson at the music extravaganza last weekend.

But whilst Cooper acknowledges the fact Depp is able to jam with anyone, he thinks Hollywood Vampires' usual set list would be too long.

He continued: ''He [Johnny] plays with everybody. Johnny will go and play with [Paul] McCartney, he'll play with the [Rolling] Stones, he'll play with everybody. But when he's with our band it's a full on show. It's 28 songs.''

And he spilled that his actor bandmate still hasn't watched any of his own films.

Cooper said the hunk doesn't come across as a big Hollywood film star when they share the music stage.

He added: ''It's so funny because I don't think of him as an actor when he's on stage. He's never once seen one of his movies. He said, 'I've never seen one of my movies.' And I said, 'Well you're pretty good!'''