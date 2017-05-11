Alice Cooper has signed to a new label and is set to release his first album in six years.

The 68-year-old shock rocker has inked a worldwide deal with earMUSIC to release brand new record 'Paranormal' on July 28, which features from U2's Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple's Roger Glover.

It has been record with the 'Poison' hitmaker's long-time collaborator Bob Ezrin and original members of the Alice Cooper band, drummer Dennis Dunaway, guitarist Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce.

The LP, which will be available in a 2CD Digipak, 2LP, Limited Box Set and Digital formats, has a special bonus disc containing three brand new songs written between Alice and the trio.

The 'No More Mr Nice Guy' singer is to bring his freak show to The SSE, Wembley on November 16, and four other dates in Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.

Joining Alice on the road is This Mission and The Tubes.

For Wayne Hussey, who formed The Mission in 1986 with his Sisters Of Mercy band mate Craig Adams, supporting Cooper is a dream come true as they remember looking on in complete awe of his performance at the Reading Festival in England in 1987.

He previously recalled: ''I remember during the summer of 1972 being on scout camp and hearing this new song on the radio that absolutely mesmerised me.

'School's Out' by Alice Cooper. Loved it, still do.

''Fast forward to 1987 and our first headline spot on the Friday night at Reading Festival. Headlining the Sunday was Alice Copper.

''And now we've been invited by Alice to join him on his UK tour next November.''

Alice's last UK show was at London's The O2 in June at Stone Free Festival.

Alice's November 2017 UK tour dates are as follows:

11 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

12 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro

14 - Birmingham - Barclaycard Arena

15 - Manchester - Manchester Arena

16 - London - The SSE Arena, Wembley