Alice Cooper doesn't think he's written his ''best song'' yet.

The 69-year-old rocker has enjoyed decades of success but is showing no signs of slowing down and wants to continue being creative and striving to do better with every record.

He said: ''I'm sure Dylan doesn't think he's written his best song yet, nor Paul McCartney. And I believe my best song is still out there somewhere too.

''I don't know how many years I've got left but as long as I'm here I'm going to do what I do best.''

And the 'School's Out' hitmaker has no desire to retire because he still ''belongs'' on stage and both he and his wife Sheryl Goddard, one of his dancers, get ''restless'' if they take too much time off.

He told MOJO magazine: ''I feel better now physically than I ever have in my life. I'll get up on stage and do that show and be the only one who's not breathing hard.

''I'm not making records now to build a new audience, I'm making records because there's a huge fanbase around the world that wants to hear new songs.

''So why wouldn't I make albums? It's what I do. Why wouldn't I go up on stage?

''I feel more at home on stage than just about anywhere else. It's where I belong.

''If Sheryl and I go six months without a tour, we both get a little restless. And then in the middle of the tour we're like, 'We can't wait for the tour to be over?' I don't have any desire to retire and I'm not going to go fishing. What am I gonna do?''