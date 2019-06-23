Alice Cooper has a ''death pact'' with his wife Sheryl Goddard.

The 71-year-old shock rocker has been married to the 62-year-old ballerina for 43 years, and despite filing for divorce from the 'School's Out' hitmaker in November 1983 - when his alcoholism was at its worst - nothing has come between the pair since they reconciled months later in mid-1984.

Alice says that they ''couldn't live without each other'' and so if either of them passes away, they will ''go together''.

He said: ''We've made a pact - there is no way of surviving without each other.

''I couldn't live without her.

''We always said there will never be a time when one of us will be mourning the other.

''Whenever it does happen, we are going to go together.

''I've been married 43 years to the greatest girl in the world. We have never cheated on each other.''

Despite his wild past - including an addiction to cocaine - the 'Poison' rocker is in good shape thanks to playing golf and eating well and he doesn't think he will be giving up the ghost anytime soon thanks to his strong genes.

Speaking about his 96-year-old mother, Ella Mae Furnier, Alice - whose real name is Vincent Damon Furnier - told The Mirror Online: ''She's indestructible. It must be in the genes.

''I'm 71 and weigh the same I did when I was 30.

''I've got that body that doesn't get exhausted.

''I don't smoke. I haven't had a drink for 37 years.

''I'm the only one in the band that doesn't get sick.

''I cut out sugar and I drink a lot of Diet Cokes. Maybe they are keeping me well.

''And the two-hour stage show is your aerobic.''

The 'No More Mr Nice Guy' singer - who has grownup children Calico, Sonora and Dashiell with Sheryl - recently admitted he thinks God gave him ''another chance'' when he stopped drinking.

At the height of his alcoholism he would drink a bottle of whisky every day, arrogantly believing he was ''indestructible'', however, after being told by a doctor that he was putting his life at risk he looked to religion for guidance and felt it was a ''gift from God'' that he was able to go teetotal.

He said: ''I was drinking a bottle of VO [whisky] a day. When you're 25 or 26 you think you're indestructible. I started throwing up blood and that's when you're alarm goes off. The doctor said I give you two months before you join all the other Hollywood vampires, the guys that are gone. I took that seriously.

''I came out totally sober and it was basically a gift from God that I didn't have to go to AA, so I looked at it this way, God gave me another chance and said, 'Look I don't mind you being a rock 'n' roller at all but also be a Christian,' and I went, 'OK, that sounds good to me.'''