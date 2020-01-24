Ali Fedotowsky has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The 35-year-old reality star - who appeared on 'The Bachelorette' in 2010 - has encouraged her fans to get their skin checked as she admitted she ''just about fainted'' when she heard the news.

She wrote on Instagram: ''GET YOUR SKIN CHECKED. A couple weeks ago I found out I have skin cancer. When my dermatologist used the c-word, I just about fainted in his office.

''Thankfully, the type of skin cancer I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you catch it early. It's called Basal cell carcinoma.''

Ali - who has daughter Molly, three, and 20-month-old son Riley with husband Kevin Manno - admitted she would never be exposing her stomach ''to sun without sunscreen again'' as she shared photos of her body to show a mole before her biopsy.

She continued: ''Basal cell carcinoma is super common. The most common skin cancer. You probably know someone who has it. So it's no big deal.

''But what IS a big deal is not treating it and treating it early. That is why going to a dermatologist and getting your skin checked every year is SO important (I now go every 3/6 months). ''The VERY first thing I did when I got diagnosed was text my family on a group text urging them all to get their skin checked.

''So I'm doing the same for all of you, my extended family, right here and right now.''

Ali added that she feels ''lucky'' she ''caught it early'', and reiterated a need for using ''natural products'' and sunscreen.

She said: ''I'm lucky it wasn't melanoma. And I'm lucky that I caught it early.

''Moving forward I plan on making it a priority of mine to use the best natural products on my skin and be rigorous about applying sunscreen and reminding all of you to do the same!

''I love you guys! Take care of yourselves!''