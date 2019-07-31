Alfred Molina is set to make his directorial debut with 'Lilian'.

The 66-year-old actor - who is known for his roles in films such as 1981's action hit 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' and 1997's historical drama 'Boogie Nights' - is set to helm the big-screen adaptation of Jill Gascoine's 1996 novel of the same name.

The novel follows a woman called Jessica Wooldridge who after recovering from cancer leaves her husband and adult children in England to visit her friend Norma in Los Angeles - where she finds herself unexpectedly falling in love with a woman.

The film is being backed by Cannonball and Sean Hanish and Paul Jaconi-Biery producing through their Cannonball Productions banner while Kelly Kahl, Molina and Derek Beamer will executive produce.

Production is set to begin in Los Angeles in autumn and Amy Lowe Starbin is writing the script.

In a statement, Alfred said: ''I've always known that I eventually wanted to direct. When I was young I was moved by the films of Carol Reed - that's what started this journey in fact - that was the first time I realised there was a guiding hand behind the camera.

''The idea of being that guiding hand has always interested me. When I read the novel 'Lilian' years ago it touched me deeply, I started seeing the film and feeling the characters' journeys, and like that I knew that I wanted to direct this film. The stories that I love are those that begin quietly, perhaps even predictably, and then through some action or motive they reveal a crack, a fissure, through which something escapes but also through which we can enter.

'''Lilian' is such a beautiful story about a woman getting on in years who finds the spark of love and passion again after losing hope and a clear idea of her purpose. I'm going to focus all of my energy and passion into bringing this story to life with a wonderful group of artists that I know and trust.''