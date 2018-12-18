Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the makers of 'Fortnite'.

The 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star claims the game's 'Fresh' emote copies the famous dance he did as Carlton Banks in the 90s television show and has filed a lawsuit against Epic for ''failing to compensate or even ask permission'' to use the moves from the dance.

His lawyer David Hecht told TMZ: ''It is widely recognised that Mr. Ribeiro's likeness and intellectual property have been misappropriated by Epic Games in the most popular video game currently in the world, Fortnite. Epic has earned record profits off of downloadable content in the game, including emotes like 'Fresh.' Yet Epic has failed to compensate or even ask permission from Mr. Ribeiro for the use of his likeness and iconic intellectual property.''

Alfonso isn't the first celebrity to sue 'Fortnite' for what they say is copied dance moves, as rapper 2 Milly claims the game designers are selling his Milly Rock dance as 'Swipe It'.

The submitted papers read: ''Upon information and belief, Epic creates emotes by copying and coding dances and movements directly from popular videos, movies, and television shows without consent. Epic does so by coding still frames of the source material. For example, upon and information and belief, Epic coded the 'Ride the Pony; emote, frame-by-frame, from the 'Gangnam Style' dance made famous by the Korean entertainer, Psy. The Ride the Pony emote and Psy's dance are identical in every respect.''