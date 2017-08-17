Alfonso Ribeiro insists there won't be a 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reunion.

The 45-year-old actor - who played Carlton Banks in the hit NBC show - admitted there haven't been any talks about the programme's potential revival, despite recent comments from DJ Jazzy Jeff, who portrayed Jazz, suggesting there could be.

He told TMZ: ''There ain't going to be no 'Fresh Prince'. Nothing. I don't know why Jeff was saying it but I know there ain't nothing going on.

''Let it go, let it go.''

But Alfonso didn't seem that disappointed to confirm he won't be reuniting with his co-stars on the show, which featured the likes of Will Smith, and James Avery, who passed away in 2013.

When it was suggested to Alfonso it was ''sad news'' that the show won't be heading back to the small screen, he replied: ''No, that's good news, that's good news.''

Earlier this month, Jeff - a longtime musical collaborator of Will's - revealed ''talks'' have taken place about the show airing again, and admitted it would be ''cool'' if it was to happen.

He said: ''There have been talks with people about doing something. I think it would be cool if they did it and go down memory lane again.

''It's a blessing to be part of something that people still hold in high regard.

''You can't beat that. It's hard for people to keep their attention span normally, but to be able to keep it for all these years and transcend generations, put their kids onto it, this is deep.''

Last year, Will insisted there was almost no chance of a reunion.

Asked about the prospect, he said: ''I don't think ever - like, pretty close to when Hell freezes over. Pretty close, like, we're gonna leave that one alone.''

The original 'Fresh Prince of Bell-Air' ran for six seasons from September 1990 to May 1996 and aired 148 episodes.