Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife Angela Unkrich are expecting their third child together.

The former 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star and Angela - who have been married since 2012 - have announced via an Instagram post that they're set to extend their family once again.

Alongside a snap of Angela cradling her baby bump and their kids Anders and Alfonso Jr. showing off their pretend bumps, the actor wrote: ''Guess which bump is already kicking?? Baby Ribeiro due Spring 2019 #babyontheway @mrsangelaribeiro1 (sic)''

The happy couple have not yet revealed the sex of their third child, but Angela admitted she'd be delighted to have another baby boy.

However, she also insisted that the health of their baby is the most important thing to them.

She told Us Weekly: ''Three little boys would be great, but so would a little girl. Of course we really just want a healthy baby - that's what matters.''

News of Angela's pregnancy has arrived shortly after the loved-up duo celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

In an Instagram post in October, Alfonso - who played the part of Carlton Banks on 'The Fresh Prince' - wrote: ''6 years ago @mrsangelaribeiro1 made me the luckiest man alive. Every day I get to wake up next to you and know I have the greatest partner. You are my ride or die. Together we are stronger, better and happier. Thank you so much for being my partner for life. I simply couldn't be any happier than when we are together. Happy Anniversary my love. (sic)''

Alfonso was previously married to Robin Stapler from 2002 until 2007 and he has a 15-year-old daughter called Sienna with the actress.