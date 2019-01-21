The Alfonso Cuaron-directed 'Roma' was named the Film of the Year at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards.
'Roma' won the Film of the Year gong at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Sunday night (20.01.19).
The Alfonso Cuaron-directed drama movie - which stars Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira and Nancy Garcia - won the coveted award at the ceremony at The Mayfair Hotel.
Alfonso was also named the Director of the Year at the annual awards bash in London.
Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz were also among the winners on the night, with Olivia claiming the Actress of the Year prize for her role as Queen Anne in 'The Favourite' and Rachel winning the Supporting Actress Of The Year accolade for her performance in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed movie.
Olivia, 44, recently claimed the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her performance in 'The Favourite' and she's also been tipped to win an Oscar in February.
'The Favourite' enjoyed further success in the Screenwriter of the Year category, with Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara winning the award.
Elsewhere, Hollywood star Ethan Hawke was named the Actor of the Year for his starring role in 'First Reformed', the drama movie that also featured the likes of Amanda Seyfried and Cedric the Entertainer.
Meanwhile, Richard E Grant took home the Supporting Actor of the Year gong for his performance in the Marielle Heller-directed 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'.
Acclaimed filmmaker Pedro Almodovar was also handed The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence In Film.
Full List of Winners for 39th Critics' Circle Film Awards:
Film of the Year:
'Roma'
Foreign Language Film of the Year:
'Cold War'
Documentary of the Year:
'Faces Places'
British/Irish Film of the Year: The Attenborough Award:
'The Favourite'
Director of the Year:
Alfonso Cuaron - 'Roma'
Screenwriter of the Year:
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - 'The Favourite'
Actress of the Year:
Olivia Colman - 'The Favourite'
Actor of the Year:
Ethan Hawke - 'First Reformed'
Supporting Actress of the Year:
Rachel Weisz - 'The Favourite'
Supporting Actor of the Year:
Richard E Grant - 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
British/Irish Actress of the Year:
Jessie Buckley - 'Beast'
British/Irish Actor of the Year:
Rupert Everett - 'The Happy Prince'
Young British/Irish Performer of the Year:
Molly Wright - 'Apostasy'
Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker:
Michael Pearce - 'Beast'
British/Irish Short Film:
'Three Centimetres' - directed by Lara Zeidan
Technical Achievement Award:
'Cold War' - cinematography, Lukasz Zal
The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence In Film:
Pedro Almodovar
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...
Dr Ryan Stone is a medical engineer who happens to take her first space adventure...
Medical engineer Dr. Ryan Stone is on her first mission into outer space with veteran...
One would like to think that there at least a few other cities in the...
When a film opens with a handheld shot of two teens humping under a Harold...
Perhaps because of its bleak outlook, its lushly dark tones, or its often blunt criticism...
Unfolding before viewers' eyes like luxuriantly blooming nightshade, Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth is a...