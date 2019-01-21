'Roma' won the Film of the Year gong at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Sunday night (20.01.19).

The Alfonso Cuaron-directed drama movie - which stars Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira and Nancy Garcia - won the coveted award at the ceremony at The Mayfair Hotel.

Alfonso was also named the Director of the Year at the annual awards bash in London.

Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz were also among the winners on the night, with Olivia claiming the Actress of the Year prize for her role as Queen Anne in 'The Favourite' and Rachel winning the Supporting Actress Of The Year accolade for her performance in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed movie.

Olivia, 44, recently claimed the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her performance in 'The Favourite' and she's also been tipped to win an Oscar in February.

'The Favourite' enjoyed further success in the Screenwriter of the Year category, with Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara winning the award.

Elsewhere, Hollywood star Ethan Hawke was named the Actor of the Year for his starring role in 'First Reformed', the drama movie that also featured the likes of Amanda Seyfried and Cedric the Entertainer.

Meanwhile, Richard E Grant took home the Supporting Actor of the Year gong for his performance in the Marielle Heller-directed 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'.

Acclaimed filmmaker Pedro Almodovar was also handed The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence In Film.

Full List of Winners for 39th Critics' Circle Film Awards:

Film of the Year:

'Roma'

Foreign Language Film of the Year:

'Cold War'

Documentary of the Year:

'Faces Places'

British/Irish Film of the Year: The Attenborough Award:

'The Favourite'

Director of the Year:

Alfonso Cuaron - 'Roma'

Screenwriter of the Year:

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - 'The Favourite'

Actress of the Year:

Olivia Colman - 'The Favourite'

Actor of the Year:

Ethan Hawke - 'First Reformed'

Supporting Actress of the Year:

Rachel Weisz - 'The Favourite'

Supporting Actor of the Year:

Richard E Grant - 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

British/Irish Actress of the Year:

Jessie Buckley - 'Beast'

British/Irish Actor of the Year:

Rupert Everett - 'The Happy Prince'

Young British/Irish Performer of the Year:

Molly Wright - 'Apostasy'

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker:

Michael Pearce - 'Beast'

British/Irish Short Film:

'Three Centimetres' - directed by Lara Zeidan

Technical Achievement Award:

'Cold War' - cinematography, Lukasz Zal

The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence In Film:

Pedro Almodovar