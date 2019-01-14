'Roma' led the winners at this year's Critics' Choice Awards, taking home four gongs including the coveted Best Picture.

The Netflix drama scooped Sunday (13.01.19) evening's biggest honour at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar, beating off competition from the likes of 'Black Panther', 'BlacKkKlansman', 'The Favourite', 'First Man', 'Green Book', 'A Star is Born', 'If Beale Street Could Talk', 'Mary Poppins Returns' and 'Vice' to take the coveted honour, while Alfonso Cuaron was recognised with Best Director and the movie also took home Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Film.

Accepting the Best Picture award, Alfonso said: ''This bunch of Mexicans are not as bad as sometimes they are portrayed.''

He also thanked Netflix for ''bringing this film to the people in the mainstream.''

'Vice' scooped three wins, for Best Hair and Best Make-Up, as well as Best Actor and Best Actor in a Comedy for lead star Christian Bale, who portrays former US Vice President Dick Cheney.

As he accepted the honour, he said of the film: ''Time sort of allows it to be considered a comedy but it's really a tragedy.''

'Black Panther' also took home three prizes, for costume and production design and special effects.

The Best Actress award was shared between 'The Wife's Glenn Close and 'A Star is Born's Lady GaGa, who also started the evening by winning Best Song for the movie's 'Shallow'.

The Best Supporting Actor and Actress honours went to 'Green Book's Mahershala Ali and Regina King from 'If Beale Street Could Talk', both of whom won similar accolades at last week's Golden Globes.

In the TV categories, 'The Americans' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' led the winners with three each.

The final season of the FX spy drama took home Best Drama Series, and stars Matthew Rhys and Noah Emmerich took Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series respectively.

'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' took Best Comedy Series, and its star Rachel Brosnahan took Best Comedy Actress for the second year in a row, with her co-star Alex Borstein scooping the Supporting Actress accolade.

'Killing Eve' star Sandra Oh took Best Actress in a Drama Series and Barry's Bill Hader was honoured with Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

There was another tie for Best Actress in a Limited Series, with the prize shared by 'Sharp Objects' star Amy Adams and 'Escape at Dannemora's Patricia Arquette.

'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' was named Best Limited Series, and its star Darren Criss took home the Best Actor in a Limited Series honour.

The former 'Glee' actor made the audience laugh with his self-deprecating speech.

He said: ''I realise these moments are fleeting. I am very lucky to be here. I've never been to the ceremony before. I don't know if I will come again. So while I'm here, because I do cherish these moments, I just want to say, and it's very simple thing but it comes from the heart.

''Thank you for this honour, especially because statistically inevitably the critiques will probably not always be as generous. I would like to take this as an opportunity to apologise for any future lackluster performances and I hope that when that happens, you will remember this moment because I certainly will.''

Taye Diggs hosted this year's ceremony.

Critics' Choice Awards 2019 selected list of winners:

FILM

Best Picture:

'Roma'

Best Actor:

Christian Bale - 'Vice'

Best Actress - Tie:

Glenn Close - 'The Wife'

Lady Gaga - 'A Star Is Born'

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali - 'Green Book'

Best Supporting Actress:

Regina King - 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

Best Acting Ensemble:

'The Favourite'

Best Director:

Alfonso Cuarón - 'Roma'

Best Animated Feature:

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

Best Action Movie:

'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'

Best Comedy:

'Crazy Rich Asians'

Best Actor In A Comedy:

Christian Bale - 'Vice'

Best Actress In A Comedy:

Olivia Colman - 'The Favourite'

Best Sci-Fi Or Horror Movie:

'A Quiet Place'

Best Foreign Language Film:

'Roma'

Best Song:

Shallow - 'A Star Is Born' (Warner Bros.)

Best Score:

Justin Hurwitz - 'First Man' (Universal)

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series:

'The Americans'

Best Actor In A Drama Series:

Matthew Rhys - 'The Americans'

Best Actress In A Drama Series:

Sandra Oh - 'Killing Eve'

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series:

Noah Emmerich - 'The Americans'

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series:

Thandie Newton - 'Westworld'

Best Comedy Series:

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Best Actor In A Comedy Series:

Bill Hader - 'Barry'

Best Actress In A Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series:

Henry Winkler - 'Barry'

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Best Limited Series:

'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Best Movie Made For Television:

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert' (NBC)

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television:

Darren Criss - 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television - Tie:

Amy Adams - 'Sharp Objects'

Patricia Arquette - 'Escape at Dannemora'

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television:

Ben Whishaw - 'A Very English Scandal'

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television:

Patricia Clarkson - 'Sharp Objects'

Best Animated Series:

'BoJack Horseman'