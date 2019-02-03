Alfonso Cuaron was the big winner at the Director's Guild of America (DGA) Awards on Saturday (02.02.19) night.

The 57-year-old filmmaker walked away from the Hollywood & Highland Center's Ray Dolby Ballroom with the prestigious Best Feature Film accolade thanks to his work on 'Roma' and paid tribute to his friend Guillermo Del Toro - who scooped the accolade last year for 'The Shape of Water' - as he accepted the honour from him.

At the end of his bilingual speech, Alfonso said: ''I cannot do anything in this film life without Guillermo del Toro. Gracias, mi cabron.''

Bradley Cooper had a disappointing evening, as as well as missing out on Best Feature Film for 'A Star is Born', he also lost out on the Best First Time Feature Film accolade, which was taken by 'Eighth Grade' helmsman Bo Burnham.

Presenting the prize was last year's winner Jordan Peele, who quipped: ''This award really is the nicest way to say, 'Not the best director.' That shouldn't take anything away from the achievement.''

Ben Stiller scooped the accolade for Movies for Television or Limited Series thanks to his work on 'Escape at Dannemora', while 'Barry' actor Bill Hader landed the Comedy Series honour for directing one of the episodes of the show.

Tim Wardle was a surprise winner of the documentary prize for 'Three Identical Strangers', while Spike Jonze won the award for commercial directing for his Apple ad.

A number of honorary awards were also given out.

Don Mischer received the Lifetime Achievement in Television award, unit production manager Kathleen McGill was honoured with the Frank Capra Achievement Award, associate director Mimi Deaton received the Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award and FX Networks were recognised with the Diversity Award.

Directors Guild of America 2019 list of winners:

Feature Film:

Alfonso Cuarón, 'Roma'

First-Time Feature Film Director:

Bo Burnham, 'Eighth Grade'

Documentary Feature:

Tim Wardle, 'Three Identical Strangers'

Drama Series:

Adam McKay, 'Succession': 'Celebration'

Comedy Series:

Bill Hader, 'Barry': 'Chapter One: Make Your Mark'

Movies for Television or Limited Series:

Ben Stiller, 'Escape at Dannemora'

Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Regularly Scheduled Programming:

Don Roy King, 'Saturday Night Live': 'Host Adam Driver/Musical Guest Kanye West'

Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Specials:

Louis J. Horvitz, 'The 60th Annual Grammy Awards'

Reality Programmes:

Russell Norman, 'The Final Table': 'Japan'

Children's Programmes:

Jack Jameson, 'When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special'

Commercials:

Spike Jonze: Apple's 'Welcome Home'

Lifetime Achievement in Television:

Don Mischer

Frank Capra Achievement Award:

Kathleen McGill

Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award:

Mimi Deaton

Diversity Award:

FX Networks