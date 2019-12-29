Alfie Allen never wanted his sister Lily Allen to release a song about him, even though he insists he found the 2007 'Alfie' entertaining.
Although Alfie, 33, enjoyed the 2007 song 'Alfie, in which Lily, 34, pleads with her younger brother to get off his ''lazy a**e'' and do something with his life, he says it wasn't an accurate portrayal of him and he asked for it not to be released as a single.
Alfie told The Guardian: ''When Lily wrote the song, I was in Canada teaching kids how to snowboard. I was getting a snowboarding qualification. I went on Myspace and listened to it, and I was... entertained. It's a song about love, isn't it? She was missing her little bro!
''She was on the rise. She was killing it. I was like: as long as it helps your creative juices flow, then go for it. I just remember asking for it not to be a single - but then obviously record labels don't give a sh*t what family members think, do they? So that was that.''
'Alfie', was later released as a double A-side with 'Shame For You'.
When he first found fame in his twenties, Alfie appeared to live up to the song as he was a firm fixture on the London party scene but he says he has settled down these days.
'Game of Thrones' actor Alfie explained: ''I don't want to not care what people think, but at the same time I don't feel I've done anything wrong. I'm not really on the scene [like] I used to be. I like to go out and have fun sometimes, but I've always been a bit of a homebody.
''In LA you have to find your people according to the kind of life you want to live.''
Alfie also admitted he was scared to read Lily's 2018 memoir 'My Thoughts Exactly' but is proud of his big sister for opening up about her ''own truth''.
He explained: ''I did [read the book]. I thought it was brilliant. It's really important that everybody is allowed to have their own truth. Lily's book was beautifully written. I was scared about reading it, but then I found it to be really beneficial.''
